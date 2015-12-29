Former lifeguard accused of setting up mini cameras at Westport beach

A man from Westport turned himself in on Monday after being accused of placing mini cameras in a place where he worked a a lifeguard.

Michael Collins, 29, was arrested after a lengthy investigation, according to police.

Detectives said they were contacted by the Westport Parks and Recreation department on Aug. 14.

Officials said the discovered two cameras inside the lifeguard shack at Burying Hill Beach.

Detectives said their investigation revealed cameras were placed there by Collins to record people without their knowledge.

A search and seizure warrant executed at Collins' home found sunglasses with cameras in them, laptop computers, DVDs, thumb drives and various electronic and surveillance items.

The electronic devices were examined. Investigators said they found both video and pornographic images. Some of the images were child pornography.

Collins was charged with 431 counts of voyeurism, 431 counts of eavesdropping and third-degree possession of child pornography.

