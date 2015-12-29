New brewery opens up in Waterbury

A new brewery in Waterbury is now open for business, and based on the customer response, the owners have certainly tapped into a great idea.

Brass Works Brewing Company opened up on Thomaston Avenue recently, but one of its owners has been home brewing for nearly 29 years.

Michael Ieronimo and his brother Dave Ieronimo, and two others, opened the company and are making their mark in the brewing business.

"This is a city that's just too big not to have a brewery with all the breweries starting to open in Connecticut - so we're excited to bring it here,” Michael Ieronimo said.

Two of the men, including Michael, are teachers in Waterbury, and the four men have been thinking about taking this leap and decided the time was right.

Brass Works Brewing just opened two weeks ago.

"We're not businessmen, we're four guys who love beer and love to brew beer. We're molding ourselves into businessmen the best we can as we go along, but that's something that's going to be a process,” Dave Ieronimo said.

"People like the porter, people like the IPA and a lot of people just like the blonde. Those are our three beers that I think we'll be selling a lot of,” said Chris Urban, of Brass Works Brewing Company.

In Waterbury, the men said they have had nothing but support.

"Waterbury was ready for something like this, we feel, and hopefully it takes off - hopefully people appreciate it,” Dave Ieronimo said.

Brass Works Brewing has limited hours, mostly on the weekends. For more information, click here.

