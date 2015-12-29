Minor injury reported in Route 15 crash

Connecticut State Police responded to a crash that closed part of Route 15 south in Hamden on Tuesday afternoon.

All southbound lanes were reported to be closed at a little after 3 p.m., between exits 61 and 60. One lane had reopened by 3:30 p.m.

The Department of Transportation reported that the crash involved multiple vehicles. One minor injury was reported.

