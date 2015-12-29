Windsor police officer accused of posting inappropriate photo of wife on Craigslist

A Windsor police officer is facing charges after he allegedly posted a naked photo of his wife on Craigslist, along with a phone number.

On Craigslist, Officer Dennis Adams allegedly posted an “R-rated” photo of his wife with her contact information, and titled the post “Cougar Looking for Cub,” under the “women seeking men” section.

His wife reportedly called police because she said she was getting harassed by men looking for sex.

According to court documents, the victim told police her husband “always had a problem controlling his temper.” She claims she didn’t report it because she “didn’t want to compromise his career.”

“If you're a police officer you're always held to a higher accountability regardless of who you are, what position you are in the department,” said Todd Turner, who works in Windsor.

The police department said Adams is on paid administrative leave and has been an officer with the department since 2001. He was fired but then was brought back.

Allegations surfaced in late 2004 that Adams put an unloaded gun on his girlfriend’s side and pulled the trigger while off-duty.

While on-duty, police believe he engaged in intimate behavior with her on town property and allowed her to go with him during a search for a possible intruder in a home.

He was reinstated in 2007.

Adams is expected to appear in court next month. He was charged with breach of peace.

