First Night Hartford has something for everyone on New Year's Eve

Anyone looking for a fun, family-friendly, and free way to celebrate the New Year can head to Hartford on Thursday for its First Night.

First Night is a city-wide celebration that kicks off 10 hours before midnight on New Year’s Eve.

“First Night Hartford is an institution. It's a tradition that goes almost 30 years,” said Maribel La Luz, Hartford’s spokesperson.

This year’s celebration will include two fireworks displays at Bushnell Park, with one at 6 p.m. and another at midnight.

There will also be more than 40 performances throughout the city, along with face painting, and skating at Bushnell Park.

On Tuesday the skating rink didn’t look like it would be ready for Thursday’s celebrations, but manager Jose Alejandro said his team will be ready to go and the rink will be open.

The hours at the Bushnell Park Carousel will also be extended to midnight on New Year’s Eve.

“I think the people make First Night Hartford special. I think all the families being together, there's a lot of interactive activities. It's just always a nice time,” La Luz said.

For more information on First Night Hartford

