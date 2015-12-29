Man struck by car in East Windsor, suspected car leaves scene

Man struck by car in East Windsor, suspected car left the scene (WFSB)

East Windsor police shut down Route 5 on Tuesday evening after a man was struck by a vehicle.

Police said the man was walking near the intersection of Winton Road when he was hit. The man, believed to be in his early 20s, was found laying in the road at about 7:30 p.m. Police said the suspected car left the scene.

The victim was taken to an area hospital and was listed in serious condition.

The incident is under investigation, and police had the road closed between Tromley Road and Phelps Road.

The road reopened just before 10:30 p.m.

Anyone with information should contact police at 860.292.8240.

Copyright 2015 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.