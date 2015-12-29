Suspect in Bridgeport home invasion sought by police

Bridgeport police are searching for a suspect after a woman was assaulted during a home invasion.

The home invasion reportedly happened early Sunday morning at a home on Gregory Street.

Police said the 38-year-old victim had a party the night before, and they believe a male guest noticed the woman had a large amount of cash in an envelope at her apartment.

"Someone snuck back in the house, and attacked her bad. She sustained injuries to her neck, her face, her nose and forehead,” said Bridgeport Captain AJ Perez.

Police said the suspect took off with the money and her purse.

Anyone with information should call police at (203) 581-5100.

