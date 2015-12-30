A wintry mix caused problems on the roads throughout Connecticut when the first winter storm of the season hit the state on Tuesday morning.

Freezing rain, dense fog could be an issue for part of the state

Freezing rain could be an issue for part of the state into Thursday morning.

The National Weather Service issued a freezing rain advisory for Litchfield County until 5 a.m. on Thursday.

It said thin and patch freezing drizzle could happen Wednesday afternoon and develop into freezing rain by the evening and overnight hours.

"Low level cold air remain locked in especially at Bradley International Airport where the afternoon temperature was just 31 degrees with freezing fog," said Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest.

A dense fog advisory was issued for the southern part of the state until 6 a.m. on Thursday.

Slippery conditions were a concern on Wednesday morning, in the wake of the first winter storm of the season on Tuesday.

North winds drew in cold air across southern New England, which may have turned some wet surfaces into icy spots.

The National Weather Service said travelers in Hartford, northern Fairfield, northern Middlesex, northern New Haven, northern New London, Tolland and Windham counties should have been on the lookout for black ice.

On Wednesday evening, DePrest said drivers should be aware of the dense fog. Temperatures will range from 31 to 38 degrees overnight.

For New Year's Eve, any precipitation will end in the pre-dawn hours and temperatures will be above freezing in most areas.

It will be partly sunny on Thursday with temperatures in the mid to upper 40s.

The roads will dry out as well, making travel easier for the day.

"Weather conditions will be nearly ideal tomorrow evening for First Night in Hartford," DePrest said. "The temperature in Hartford should be close to 40 degrees at 6:00 pm for the first fireworks display."

Friday, the first of the new year, will be nice as well, however there could be a few scattered flurries or snow showers in the afternoon and evening.

