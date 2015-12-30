Friends and family gathered in Bridgeport on Monday night to remember a teenager shot and killed on Christmas Eve in front of a Bridgeport barber shop.

Bridgeport teen killed in front of barber shop to be laid to rest

A photo of Luis Colon put up at a vigil in his memory earlier this week. (WFSB photo)

A teen shot to death running an errand in Bridgeport will be laid to rest on Wednesday.

Luis Colon, 14, was shot on Christmas Eve in front of the Stylz Barber Shop.

Police said he had been standing with a group of people that had been fired upon by 23-year-old Michael Majors and 17-year-old Trey Kaiser.

Majors admitted to opening fire on the group after police said they presented him with surveillance camera footage. However, he refused to tell police the reason for the shooting.

Colon was struck in the chest by one of the bullets and pronounced dead at St. Vincent's Hospital.

Visitation is set for 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Community Funeral Chapels on Park Avenue.

Afterward, internment was scheduled at Park Cemetery on Lindley Street.

