Middletown youths participate in annual anti-drunk driving 'white out' event

Middletown's annual "White Out" event is meant to encourage a safe and happy holiday and new year, and was held on Wednesday.

Organizers call it a tradition to promote a safe holiday season and eliminate any drunk driving crashes that may occur on nights such as New Years Eve.

The Middletown Substance Abuse Prevention Council, Middletown High School's Dragons in Action and Students Against Destructive Decisions clubs, Woodrow Wilson Middle School's Rams in Action and members of the Mayoral Youth Cabinet gathered around noon on Wednesday for the walk, which is in its 10th year.

Nearly two dozen junior and senior high school students participated, marching up and down Main Street chanting and holding signs, letting people know about the importance of driving sober and celebrating safely.

"To me, the message is to let people know to make a smart choice. People are going to celebrate, but just do it smartly. Don't get behind the wheel of a car if you've been drinking," said Aisha Spears, who is a senior at Middletown High School.

"I think it's a really important message, especially this time of year. People will be out drinking, and this gives people a reminder not to drink and drive," said Amy DiMauro, of Cromwell.

The march ended at the fire station, where reminder ribbons were tied to several fire trucks, as a reminder that will be carried all over the city.

