$15,000 in life-saving equipment stolen from Killingworth fire department

Items worth more than $15,000 were stolen from the firehouse in Killingworth. (Killingworth-fire.org photo)

Someone stole electronics and life-saving equipment from the volunteer fire department in Killingworth.

Despite the robbery, Killingworth volunteer firefighters were still hard at work on Wednesday.

“That was my biggest concern is if we arrive on the scene and it's not available for us to perform our jobs and protect the public and the firefighters,” Killingworth Fire Chief Dick Bauer said.

Bauer said they noticed the equipment missing out of three fire truck beds when firefighters performed equipment checks.

State police said the burglary happened at the fire house on Little City Road sometime between the late evening hours of Dec. 27 and early morning hours of Dec. 28.

"The equipment that was stolen was very unique to the fire service. Other equipment in the cabs readily assessable was overlooked and left behind,” Bauer said.

Troopers said the equipment taken was valued at over $15,000. Bauer said they have insurance so the damaging isn't affecting their budget.

Surrounding fire departments are letting the Killingworth volunteer firefighters borrow equipment, so they can still go out to calls.

The suspects tried getting into the building through this back door, authorities said.

“[There are] scratch marks on the casing and indentations there. This is a utility closet, so there is nothing of value here,” Bauer said showing Eyewitness News the back door.

When they realized it was just a closet, the suspects tried another avenue.

“They put their trim to the side before letting themselves in and they got past the deadbolt and the door knob and get in there pretty good to get in,” Bauer said.

While Bauer said he has little faith in getting the equipment back and hopes the suspects realize the severity of this crime.

“They jeopardized the firefighters,” Bauer said. “They jeopardized the safety of public by removing this equipment and not making it available to us.”

The case remains under investigation. Evidence was collected by state police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact state police at 860-399-2100.

