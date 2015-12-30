Men accused of using Salvation Army jobs to steal from homes

Two man are accused of stealing items from homes while working for the Salvation Army eight years ago.

West Hartford police said Gabriel Estela, 30, and James Ryals, 37, picked up furniture for the Salvation Army and used their employer to steal items from homes.

The items were then pawned at Fast Eddy's pawn shop.

Police said the incidents happened in 2007.

Estela was taken into custody on Tuesday after serving an unrelated prison term in Maine.

He was transported to West Hartford police headquarters where he was processed for an active arrest warrant related to the thefts.

Police said he was unable to make his $250,000 bond and scheduled to face a judge on Wednesday.

Ryals was arrested for an unrelated matter in 2007 and eventually charged with second-degree burglary, conspiracy to commit second-degree burglary, third-degree larceny, conspiracy to commit third-degree larceny and sixth-degree larceny.

