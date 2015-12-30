Bridgeport man arrested on weapon, drug charges

A Bridgeport man was arrested in Branford Wednesday morning after police found him in possession of narcotics and a loaded handgun.

James Nelson, 26, of Bridgeport faces multiple charges, including an illegal possession of a firearm, fifth-degree larceny and driving with a suspended license.

Police originally pulled Nelson over for operating an unregistered vehicle. An officer discovered a loaded handgun in the car, as well as a substance that tested positive for Cocaine. The weapon was later discovered as being stolen.

Nelson was released on $10,000 bond. He is scheduled to appear in New Haven Court on January 12.

