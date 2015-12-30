Victim found hurt along East Windsor road identified by police

Police are looking into how a man was hurt after he was found laying along a road in East Windsor Tuesday night.

They identified the victim as 33-year-old Shamel T. Stroman.

He was found in the area of 123 South Main St., also known as Route 5, around 7:30 p.m.

"There's a gentleman in the middle of the road on route 5 in East Windsor," the caller told the 911.

On Wednesday, the 911 calls were released. Upon arrival, officers said they found Stroman laying on the shoulder of the northbound lane.

"We're coming back from dinner and this guy looked, uh, compromised not sure he was in his right mind, literally in the middle of the road. Could be hurt, could be intoxicated," the caller said.

Police said he looked as if he'd been struck by a vehicle and appeared to have suffered a head injury.

Police said an eyewitness told them there was a fight, which he was involved. And that he may have fallen from a truck he tried to climb on following the altercation.

Some people in the area think Stroman may have been hurt going after a vehicle driven by a person involved in the fight.

"Right now we don't know if this is was somebody might have hit him, not realized it or if he was on a vehicle and might have fallen off," said Sgt. Jeff Chant, East Windsor police.

Police said Stroman was rushed to St. Francis Hospital. Police said his condition has improved since Tuesday night, but they have not been able to speak with him.

Eyewitness News went to his home, but no one there would comment.

Court records show Stroman has got a lengthy criminal history with convictions stemming from resisting arrest, driving while under the influence and breach of peace.

Anyone with information about what happened is asked to contact the police department at 860-292-8240.

