Killingly man charged with possessing cocaine

A Killingly man was charged with possessing crack cocaine in Danielson on Tuesday, according to CT State Police.

Troopers from Danielson's Quality Of Life Task Force (QLTF) were conducting surveillance in the area when they observed a narcotic transaction on the corner of Mechanic and Oak St. They caught up with one of the people involved in the transaction, who had cocaine that was pre-packaged for street sales.

Killingly police responded to the scene and took James Blakley into custody. He was transported to Troop D where he was charged with Possession of Crack Cocaine and released on a $10,000 bond pending his court date.

Blakley is due in court on January 13.

Anyone with information regarding the illegal sale of narcotics and /or synthetic marijuana are encouraged to call the Troop D Anonymous Tips Hotline at 860-779-4950.

