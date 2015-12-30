West Hartford high school student arrested for threatening to shoot a girl

A high school student in West Hartford was arrested for threatening another student.

Police said Austin Kerr, 18, was taken into custody at Hall High School.

They said Kerr was involved in an argument with a juvenile student and threatened to shoot her.

When a teacher intervened, Kerr allegedly told the teacher he would "mess up" anyone who tried to stop him.

Police charged Kerr with second-degree breach of peace, first-degree threatening, possession of marijuana, risk of injury and second-degree threatening.

Copyright 2015 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.