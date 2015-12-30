State police warn drivers to clear ice from vehicles

Troopers said this car was damaged from ice that fell off another vehicle on I-84. (State police photo)

State police issued a stern warning to drivers and their potentially ice-covered vehicles.

"Don't be that person," they posted to their Twitter account.

Troopers said failure to remove accumulated snow and ice or driving with an obstructed view can lead to crashes.

*DON'T BE THAT PERSON* Failure to remove snow/ice and driving w/ obstructed view can lead to crashes & a $212 fine pic.twitter.com/MaSsrfo95c — CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) December 30, 2015

Uncleared snow and ice can lead to a $120 fine. An obstructed view is an additional $92 fine.

"A lot of people aren't realizing they need to clear the snow off the top of their car, the roof, the hood, around the windows," Connecticut State Police Trooper Tyler Weerden said. "It's a visibility issue, but also once that snow and ice comes off it's hitting other vehicles."

Keeping the car clear of snow and ice has been a state law for two years, but many fail to abide by it. In 2014, state police records show 320 tickets were issued and this year, there was 202 tickets.

State police said one vehicle was struck by falling ice on Interstate-84 near exit 67 in Rockville.

They shared a photo of the result on Twitter as a followup to their original post.

This was just sent to us from Troop C. Vehicle struck by ice/snow that fell off another vehicle I-84 @ X67 pic.twitter.com/amFF7gruUx — CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) December 30, 2015

On Wednesday alone, troopers said they have handed out 20 tickets for drivers not clearing the snow and ice from their cars.

Dave Ouellette had his windshield struck by falling ice while driving through Connecticut.

“Coming up there was a car pulled in front of me, he had snow and ice on it and was flipping off and hitting my windshield,” Ouellette said.

Luckily, Ouellette said his windshield was not severely damaged.

