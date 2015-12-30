More than 30 servicemen return home from Afghanistan

More than 30 soldiers from the 143rd Regional Support Group were reunited with their families on Wednesday at the National Guard's Windsor Locks Army Aviation Readiness Center. (WFSB)

A Connecticut National Guard unit returned home following a nine-month deployment in Afghanistan.

More than 30 soldiers from the 143rd Regional Support Group were reunited with their families on Wednesday at the National Guard's Windsor Locks Army Aviation Readiness Center.

Later today: LG proud to welcome home @CTNationalGuard 143rd Reg Sup Group from Afghanistan @Bradley_Airport. Thank you for your service. — Lt. Gov. Nancy Wyman (@LGWyman) December 30, 2015

The soldiers left Connecticut in March for Fort Hood in Texas for additional training. They later deployed to Afghanistan to support NATO's Resolute Support mission.

A National Guard unit typically has 18 to 24 months to prepare for mission, but there was an immediate need for the 143rd Regional Support Group and they had only a few weeks to prepare.

The unit is based in Middletown and commanded by Col. John Wiltse, of Berlin.

For nine months, Kimberly Foran has been waiting for the moment her husband Gary returned home.

"I was devastated because he had been deployed in a long time and we had just had a baby last year," Foran said.

But on Wednesday evening, they were all reunited.

"It's awesome, I'm very happy to be home," said First Class Sgt. Gary Foran.

Currently, there are still more than 200 Connecticut National Guardsmen deployed around the world.

