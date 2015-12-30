Average Connecticut DMV wait time drops to 52 minutes

Photos of people waiting in line at the Department of Motor Vehicles. (iWitness photo)

Customers at the Connecticut Department of Motor Vehicles are enduring much shorter wait times than they did in August, when a computer system overhaul pushed the average stay to more than two and half hours.

The latest DMV figures show the average wait time for the first 12 days of December was 52 minutes. Wait times at the end of 2014 were just over a half-hour.

DMV officials say wait times skyrocketed because agency workers had to get used to the new computer system and software adjustments had to be made.

Officials expect the wait times to continue to drop as they work to get more people to conduct transactions online, expand the DMV mobile app to include online transactions and install kiosks in branches that will allow online transactions.

