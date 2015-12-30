Mohegan Sun prepares for New Year's celebrations

Crews at Mohegan Sun Casino were getting ready on Wednesday for one of the biggest parties in the state.

Casino officials said they are expecting 40,000 guests to pack the Mohegan Sun in Uncasville on Thursday. Crews were making sure New Year’s revelers will count down to the new year in style.

Wednesday was the calm before the New Year's blast on Thursday night at Mohegan Sun. Some of the 40,000 guests had already started to arrive.

"We have rooms and everything. We can't wait,” Steve Sohmer from Mineola, NY, said. “We did the same thing last year. It was unbelievable."

One of the biggest parties will be in the shops concourse and it will include pyrotechnics and music as well as much more.

"It really turns into a Times Square without the cold weather,” Jeff Hamilton, who is the assistant general manager at Mohegan Sun, said. “You have the DJ. You have the ball, screens above the waterfall, dancers, pyrotechnic show at midnight."

There are shows in every venue including the Wolf Den and Comix Club as well as most restaurants.

In the arena, the show for Little Big Town, which won country song of the year, was nearly sold out.

Casino officials said 7,500 glasses of champagne will be handed out along with 40,000 deserts as well as hats, horns and whistles.

Toby Bag from Jericho, NY said the party is “very festive” and expects “a lot of people” as well as “a lot of fun."

People will be unable to get a room. Casino officials said they have been booked for months.

