Fundraiser to be held for Plainville animal shelter

An animal shelter in Plainville is getting some help to get back up and running.

A fundraiser will be held on Sunday, Jan. 3 to benefit the Almost Home Shelter.

Earlier this month, Plainville police seized dozens of animals from the no-kill shelter, after getting complaints that those animals were not housed properly.

The shelter is denying the allegations.

Money raised from the fundraiser will go to buying new dog beds and other supplies for the rescue.

