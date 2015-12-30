Vandals target buildings in Waterbury

Lee Dogramatzis provided WFSB with pictures of the damage at the Silas Bronson Library.

Police are looking for the people responsible for leaving glass windows shattered and doors completely taken out at four buildings in the Brass City.

Police said two of those buildings were owned by the city. Now, city officials said they are looking for answers.

The damage at the Silas Bronson Library was repaired. But, several windows in three other buildings covered by plywood to protect the broken window panes

“I've seen vandalism, but not whole doors broken in like this,” Lee Dogramatzis, who is the maintainer at the Silas Bronson Library, said.

Dogramatzis explained what the entrance of the arrived for the Silas Bronson Library looked when he arrived for his Sunday morning shift.

The sliding glass doors were completely shattered. There were markings on the front desk from what he described as mini-football sized rocks that were hauled at the doors.

“When I walked by the main entrance, I saw glass, broken glass everywhere and a couple of stones inside the building,” Dogramatzis said.

Dogramatzis said he frantically searched for the vandals, but no one was inside. All the library computers and laptops were still intact.

Then, just hours later, according to city officials, an individual was seen running from the Willow Street Fire Station. Damage was found at that location as well.

“It's disheartening because ultimately the two city buildings that were effected,” Waterbury Chief Of Staff Joe Geary said. “That's gonna be a cost occurred out of the fire department budget and now the public building budget to fix both.”

Geary said for both city buildings, they're estimating more than $1,000 in repairs. But that doesn't include the two other buildings hit that aren't city-owned.

Waterbury Superior Court also sustained significant damage to some large windows on Monday and a building on Scovill Street lost one large glass wall that's since been repaired.

Police are working to find whoever is responsible. If you have an information on the vandalism contact Waterbury Detective Bureau at (203) 574-6920.

