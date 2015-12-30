Fairfield University professor among 5 killed in Miami wrong way crash

Two Bridgeport residents were killed in a wrong way crash on I-95 in Miami, Fl. on Wednesday morning. (CBS Miami)

Five cars were involved in the crash that killed five people, among them was a Fairfield University professor and her husband, mother and brother.

The crash happened at about 12:30 a.m.

Police said a pickup truck was traveling south on I-95 north when it hit one car and then slammed head-on into a sedan.

Police said the driver of the truck, and all four people in the sedan were killed.

Two of the people in the sedan were identified as Jose-Martin Labrador and Gisela Gil-Egui, both of Bridgeport. According to Fairfield University's website, Dr. Gisela Gil-Egui was an associate professor of communication.

We mourn the passing of our friend & colleague Dr. Gisela Gil-Egui along with husband Jose, mother & brother in a traffic accident Dec. 30. — Fairfield University (@FairfieldU) December 31, 2015

The other two people were identified as Miguel Gil, from Cooper City and Gisela Margarita Egui, 71, from Venezuela.

The driver of the truck was identified as 23-year old Alexandra Nalani Lefler, who reportedly recently moved to Florida from San Francisco.

The investigation is ongoing.

