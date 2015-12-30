Free admission to Mashantucket Pequot Museum and Research Center offered to local students (WFSB)

Students living in Ledyard, North Stonington and Preston will get free admission to the Mashantucket Pequot Museum and Research Center.

The Mashantucket Pequot Tribe approved a resolution allowing students in grades kindergarten through grade 12 from these designated towns to visit the award winning facility for free.

More than 3,700 students are eligible for the free access to the world’s largest American Indian museum.

Copyright 2015 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.