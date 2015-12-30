CT native created foundation for wheelchair-bound athletes

Ryan Martin grew up in the northern Connecticut town of Somers, but for the last decade he has spent much of the year living in Europe.

He plays professional wheelchair basketball, and his life as a pro comes with a personal story as an elite, international athlete.

Martin was adopted by a family in Somers after he was born with spina bifida and was given up by his birth parents.

He has established the Ryan Martin Foundation in Connecticut, which hosts free week-long wheelchair basketball camps for adaptive sports athletes.

He also regularly speaks on issues of bullying and diversity at Connecticut schools.

