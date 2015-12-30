Uber will donate to MADD for rides on New Year's Eve (WFSB)

Unfortunately drunk driving skyrockets during the holiday season, but one Fairfield woman is doing her part to curb the problem.

"Staying up to two and three in the morning has never been more fun for me, knowing that I’m getting these wonderful kids of our future home safe every night,” said Della Pagano, who is an Uber driver.

Uber is an app-based ride-share program where users can request a ride using their cell phone.

Pagano’s employer is teaming up with other women who are working to wipe out drunk driving.

On New Year’s Eve, Uber will donate $5 from every customer’s bill to Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD).

"It’s a 100 percent preventable crime. It does not have to happen. Having so many options now a days is just so much easier than getting behind the wheel,” Pagano said.

Last year on New Year’s Eve, Connecticut State Police responded to 87 crashes, with eight of them including injuries. Investigators also made 10 DUI arrests.

"It takes a village to create a culture where the crime of drunk driving can be stopped and we can do it together,” Pagano said.

New users can sign-up for Uber with promo code MADDCT for $25 off their first Uber ride. For each signup $5 will be donated to MADD Connecticut.

Existing Uber users can enter promo code MADDCT2015 and for every Uber ride taken between 12/30/15 – 1/1/16 11:59PM EST, Uber will donate $5 to MADD Connecticut.

