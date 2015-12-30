New body cameras to be activated for Mashantucket Police Department

Body cameras are being deployed on New Year's Eve by the Mashantucket Police Department.

It's one of the first police agencies in the state to utilize them.

The body cameras are being viewed as a game changer for police agencies. Officers at Mashantucket will start wearing them on Thursday night and soon many departments around the state will have them.

Mashantucket Tribal Police Sgt. Andre Parker activated his body camera to show Eyewitness News on Wednesday how it works. The camera was connected to his glasses.

Starting New Year’s Day, all 30 tribal police officers will "go hot" with the new technology. It allows them to activate the cameras as they see fit in the course of their police work.

"The benefits are to see the true story, (and) what happened” Mashantucket Tribal Police Chief William Dittman said. “A lot of times when you get cell phone video you only get two minutes of a four minute incident. Plus, if there is more than one officer on scene you get different angles."

The video is evidence which is downloaded to a secure server. That video evidence will be used if someone is prosecuted while on the Mashantucket Reservation. There's even a camera watching the secured server.

The cameras are for the protection of everyone, including the public and the police.

Parker explained the benefits of the body cameras.

"I think the advantage is it keeps everybody accountable,” Parker said. “So the officer knows, because we're human too and it keeps the public accountable also."

While some municipal police agencies are using them, many police departments are still in the testing phase.

