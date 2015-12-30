Owner of Montville auto shop injured in fire

Route 32 in Montville is closed as crews battle a structure fire. (iwitness)

Route 32 in Montville was shut down on Wednesday evening as crews battled a structure fire.

According to fire dispatchers, the fire broke out at Heiner’s Auto Body.

The fire was reported to be under control as of about 7:30 p.m.

The owner of the auto body shop was taken to the hospital with burns, however it is unclear how serious the injuries are at this time.

Route 32 was reopened as of 10:30 p.m.

