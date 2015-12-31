CT residents prepare to travel to NYC for New Year's Eve celebration

Another year is coming to an end and to celebrate thousands of people will be heading into New York City to ring in the New Year.

The railways including Union Station in New Haven are expected to be busy on Thursday.

The train is really the safest way to travel to and from New York City on New Year’s Eve. And to make it even more convenient, MetroNorth will operate on a modified weekday schedule on Thursday with extra trains between noon and 4 p.m. It is also offering plenty of extra service after midnight.

Connecticut State Police are also beefing up their patrols on the roads through Sunday.

They are urging people who drink to have a plan in place for a designated driver and to stick to that plan. And as of right now all flights are running on schedule at Bradley.

On Friday, a fare hike of one percent will go into effect for the Connecticut portion of the New Haven line. The increase is part of a plan to pay for new rail cars.

