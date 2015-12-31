Owner sought after abused dog found dead in Griswold

Officials are looking for the owner of a dog that was found dead earlier this week on Bitgood Road in Griswold.

The Town of Griswold Borough of Jewett City Animal Control took to its Facebook page on Monday, trying to reach the owner of the pit bull type dog that was found dead.

The post said the dog was dumped while he was still alive, and appeared to have been beaten and kicked repeatedly.

“He suffered before he died, alone,” the Facebook post said, in part. Officials said the dog may have been left abandoned for two weeks.

Animal control officials gave the dog a name and he was buried “with the dignity and love he never received but did deserve.”

The dog was brown and white, and did not have any tags or a microchip, so it is unclear who he belonged to.

"This is cruelty. My concern, frankly, is we don't want to see this happening to animals," said Griswold First Selectman Kevin Skulczyck.

The Facebook post has been shared more than 150 times.

Anyone with information should contact animal control officials at (860)383-3993.

