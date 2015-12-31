Fire at Montville auto body shop ruled accidental - WFSB 3 Connecticut

Fire at Montville auto body shop ruled accidental

Posted: Updated:
Route 32 in Montville is closed as crews battle a structure fire. (iwitness) Route 32 in Montville is closed as crews battle a structure fire. (iwitness)
MONTVILLE, CT (WFSB) -

The fire that destroyed Heiner’s Auto Body Shop in Montville on Wednesday night has been ruled accidental.

The fire broke out at the facility, located on Route 32, at about 7:30 p.m.

Fire Marshal Ray Occhialini said the shop owner was removing gas from a truck when a spark from a droplight ignited the fuel.

The owner suffered burns on his face, and he was treated at William Backus Hospital and released.

Route 32 was shut down for a few hours on Wednesday as crews battled the fire.

Copyright 2015 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved. 

  • Fire at Montville auto body shop ruled accidentalMore>>

  • Owner of Montville auto shop injured in fire

    Owner of Montville auto shop injured in fire

    Wednesday, December 30 2015 7:23 PM EST2015-12-31 00:23:03 GMT
    Wednesday, December 30 2015 10:43 PM EST2015-12-31 03:43:14 GMT
    Route 32 in Montville is closed as crews battle a structure fire. (iwitness)Route 32 in Montville is closed as crews battle a structure fire. (iwitness)

    Route 32 in Montville was shut down on Wednesday evening as crews battled a structure fire.

    More >

    Route 32 in Montville was shut down on Wednesday evening as crews battled a structure fire.

    More >