Fire at Montville auto body shop ruled accidental

Route 32 in Montville is closed as crews battle a structure fire. (iwitness)

The fire that destroyed Heiner’s Auto Body Shop in Montville on Wednesday night has been ruled accidental.

The fire broke out at the facility, located on Route 32, at about 7:30 p.m.

Fire Marshal Ray Occhialini said the shop owner was removing gas from a truck when a spark from a droplight ignited the fuel.

The owner suffered burns on his face, and he was treated at William Backus Hospital and released.

Route 32 was shut down for a few hours on Wednesday as crews battled the fire.

