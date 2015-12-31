Fairfield Prep student killed in Virginia crash

The community at Fairfield College Preparatory School is mourning the loss of a freshman who died in a crash on Tuesday in Virginia.

School officials identified the student as Joseph Kulaga.

According to the Richmond Times-Dispatch, the crash happened in King George County, Va.

The vehicle was driven by Kulaga's father, Mark Kulaga. The Richmond Times-Dispatch said the vehicle ran off the road and struck a tree and overturned. The 14-year-old was killed, and his father and three others were taken to the hospital.

According to the paper, Mark Kulaga was charged with reckless driving, and fatigue is being considered a factor in the crash.

“Joey’s enthusiasm inspired many with whom he shared classes and rowed on the crew team. We are so grateful to his loving family for having raised such a wonderful young man who would spend this special time with us,” said Fairfield Prep President Tom Simisky in a letter to the school community.

The school opened its chapel at 1 p.m. on Thursday, and a prayer service was held at 2 p.m. at the Student Life Center.

Priests, campus ministers, and counselors will also be available throughout the afternoon and in the coming week, Simisky added.

Copyright 2015 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.