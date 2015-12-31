Best way to prevent a hangover is to prepare you body (WFSB)

For ages, revelers have been trying to solve the problem of starting the New Year without a hangover.

Doctors said the only way to ring in the New Year, without the ringing in your head, is to prepare your body ahead of time.

"One of the best things to do ahead of time is eat a full meal, especially carbohydrates, so whatever alcohol you do drink would be absorbed into that meal and less into your bloodstream,” said Dr. Michele Petrucceli.

Doctors also said water is your best friend.

"Really, if you have a plan of attack, two glasses of water before you even go out,” Petrucceli said.

Even if you do end up feeling sick the next day, reach for something as simple as ginger root or crystal, or even Alka-Seltzer, and then snag an anti-inflammatory, like Ibuprofen.

However, there is no magic recipe to prevent a hangover.

"Other things not to do would be to have more alcohol...the old 'hair of the dog' is a terrible idea and will make you sicker,” Petrucceli said.

Symptoms should be gone within 24 hours.

