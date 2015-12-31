Mercury leak evacuated Ledyard building Thursday morning - WFSB 3 Connecticut

Mercury leak evacuated Ledyard building Thursday morning

By WFSB Staff
LEDYARD, CT (WFSB) -

A mercury leak was reported on Thursday morning at the Ledyard Emergency Communication Center.

It was reported at about 9:30 a.m.

According to firefighters, a thermometer fell off the wall while it was being replaced, and a small amount of mercury leaked out.

Out of caution, the building was evacuated.

No injuries were reported.

