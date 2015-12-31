Husband, wife killed in Miami crash were college educators

Fairfield University students and faculty members are grieving after an associate professor was killed in a crash in Miami early Wednesday morning.

The horrific crash killed Associate Professor of Communications Gisela Gil-Egui, and her husband Jose-Martin Labrador, along with her mother and brother.

The crash happened at about 12:30 a.m.

Police said a pickup truck was traveling south on I-95 north when it hit one car and then slammed head-on into a sedan.

Police said the driver of the truck, and all four people in the sedan were killed.

“She really cared about her students and the university,” said David Fuller, who earned his master’s degree studying with Gil-Egui, who said her death hit him like a sledge hammer. “It just felt like I lost cabin pressure, just a real deep pit in the stomach and just disbelief just as much as shock. It just didn’t seem real at first.”

Labrador was also a college educator. He was the acting director of Education Technology at Housatonic Community College in Bridgeport.

Fairfield University will hold a memorial service shortly after the spring semester begins.

