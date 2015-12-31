Power strip sparks fire in Hartford

An overloaded power strip is being blamed for sparking a fire in Hartford.

Firefighters were called to the multi-family home on Orange Street around 4:30pm Thursday afternoon after reports of a fire.

Fire officials said no one was hurt in the fire, but more than a dozen people were forced out of their homes.

Firefighters were able to rescue four dogs and three cats from the building.

The American Red Cross is now assisting the affected families with a place to stay.

