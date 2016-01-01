PD: Man dead after stabbing in Hartford

Hartford police are investigating the first homicide of the capital city after a 20-year-old man was fatally stabbed early Friday morning.

Officers were called to a report of a stabbing on 41 Francis Ave. just after midnight. Police said they received several 911 calls about a person stabbed and bleeding in that area

When officers arrived, they found 20-year-old Jonathan Douglin of West Hartford with stab wounds to abdomen and chest area.

Police said Douglin was rushed to Hartford Hospital where he died just after 1 a.m.

The fatal stabbing is believed to be the first homicide of 2016.

Officers collected evidence early Friday morning. The fatal stabbing remains investigation by the Hartford Police Major Crimes Unit.

The crime scene is in the parking lot of a business along Francis Avenue. Police have not released any suspect information yet.

Anyone with information about the driver or the vehicle is asked to contact the Hartford Police Department at 860-757-4000 or by clicking here.

