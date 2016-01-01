Police search for man wanted for questioning in Waterbury burglaries

The Waterbury Police Department released this photo of a man wanted for questioning in home break-ins.

The Waterbury Police Department is searching for man wanted for questioning in several daytime burglaries in the Bunker Hill area of the city.

Police released a photo of the man and his vehicle, which is believed to be an early 2000's Nissan Altima.

Anyone with any information about the suspect is asked to call the Waterbury Police Department at 203-574-6941 or Crime Stoppers at 203-755-1234.

