SWAT called to standoff in Willimantic

Police in Willimantic responded to a call on Greenwood Street on Thursday night, which resulted in a 90-minute standoff between the SWAT team and a man.

Residents of Greenwood Street were told "to shelter in place" during the incident, which occurred around 11 p.m.

Police said SWAT negotiators were able to get the man out of the home safely. He was transported to Windham Hospital for a psychological evaluation.

There were no reported injuries to police or residents.

There is no word on arrests.

