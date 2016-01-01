Sunset Avenue in Meriden closed because of house fire

Meriden firefighters and police on scene of a fire on Sunset Avenue. (WFSB)

Six people were displaced and one person was sent to hospital after a house fire in Meriden on Friday morning.

The fire was reported at 64 Sunset Ave. just after 5 a.m. Upon arrival, there was heavy smoke showing from building.

Sunset Avenue is blocked off to traffic for the fire investigation.

An unidentified man was rushed to the hospital with unknown injuries.

There was visible smoke damage on the home.

Firefighters and police remain on scene as the cause of the fire is under investigation.

Eyewitness News will have updates on air and online.

Copyright 2016 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.