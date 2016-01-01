Man dies after helping another motorist on Route 15 in Meriden

A Meriden man was killed on New Years Day after he stopped alongside Route 15 to help a woman who had hit a deer.

It happened around 6 a.m. when 54-year-old Cesar Bonet was on his way to second job.

A car hit him when he was standing on the shoulder of the highway.

Bonet is remembered by his family as a giving man with an innate ability to make others laugh.

"He was a big kid, very good guy," said Carmelo Santos, Bonet's stepson. "Anyone who knew him would tell you he's always happy, always making jokes, he collected toy cars, he always had a funny sense of humor."

Aunts, uncles, cousins and other family members gathered at Bonet's home this evening saying prayers and hoping to comfort the wife he left behind, Margarita. They were together for over 16 years.

"He was always there when I needed him, all the time," Santos said.

Bonet was killed early Friday morning. He was a Good Samaritan, just trying to help another driver.

Family members said ti was his instinct to put others first.

"That's just the way he was, he would give his shirt off his back for anybody," Santos said.

Bonet was close to hitting the 30 year mark working in the laundry department at Hartford Hospital. He would also work the morning shift as a janitor for the town of Newington.

He leaves behind his wife, stepson and two grandchildren.

"Great husband, great father, the world is definitely going to miss Cesar Bonet," Santos said.

The family created a Go Fund Me account to help with some of the costs the family must now endure. If you would like to donate, you can click here.

Copyright 2016 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.