New Connecticut laws include body camera rules, higher wage

Uniform standards for police body cameras, a higher minimum wage and new employment standards for domestic workers are among the new Connecticut laws set to kick in on Jan. 1.

The new year brings a list of the minimal technical specifications for body cameras and digital storage devices or services used by police.

Six months later, beginning July 1, the Connecticut State Police, public university police departments and certain municipal police departments will be required to wear body cameras when interacting with the public

The new year also will mean a little more money in the paychecks of some Connecticut workers. The state's minimum hourly wage will climb from $9.15 to $9.60.

Other new laws include new employment standards for domestic workers and coverage of telehealth services.

