Toni Harp to be sworn in as New Haven mayor for 2nd term

New Haven Mayor Toni N. Harp is taking the oath of office for a second term.

The Democrat was scheduled to be sworn in on Friday during New Haven's biennial inauguration ceremony. Nearly three dozen other elected officials were also expected to take the oath of office during the traditional noontime, New Year's Day event.

No ticket or invitation is required to attend the ceremony at New Haven's Hill Regional Career High School.

Lt. Gov. Nancy Wyman and U.S. Sens. Richard Blumenthal and Chris Murphy were expected to attend the event.

Besides the mayor, the city clerk, members of the city's Board of Alders and members of the city's Board of Education were scheduled to be sworn into office.

