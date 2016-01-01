Home damaged in fire in Ansonia

A home was damaged during a fire in Ansonia on Friday afternoon.

The fire was reported at 55 Burke St. around 1 p.m.

There is no word on if any injuries were reported during the fire.

The roof and exterior of the home were badly damaged, but there is no word if the home is uninhabitable.

We will bring you updates as they become available.

