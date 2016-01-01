Man in critical condition after Fairfield crash - WFSB 3 Connecticut

Man in critical condition after Fairfield crash

FAIRFIELD, CT (WFSB) -

Fairfield police are investigating a crash that left a man in critical condition. 

At approximately 5:59 a.m. on Friday, police responded to the report of a car crash on Tunxis Hill Cutoff near Fieldcrest Drive. 

When crews arrived they found a 1999 Honda Civic that struck a tree and had severe damage. 

The driver, who was identified at 25-year old Shawn Connery Charles, of Bridgeport, was ejected from the front seat and found face up between the front and rear seats. 

Charles was semi-responsive. He was brought to St. Vincent's Medical Center where he is listed in critical condition. 

The crash is still under investigation. 

