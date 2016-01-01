Man in critical condition after Fairfield crash

Fairfield police are investigating a crash that left a man in critical condition.

At approximately 5:59 a.m. on Friday, police responded to the report of a car crash on Tunxis Hill Cutoff near Fieldcrest Drive.

When crews arrived they found a 1999 Honda Civic that struck a tree and had severe damage.

The driver, who was identified at 25-year old Shawn Connery Charles, of Bridgeport, was ejected from the front seat and found face up between the front and rear seats.

Charles was semi-responsive. He was brought to St. Vincent's Medical Center where he is listed in critical condition.

The crash is still under investigation.

