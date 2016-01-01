Pregnant dog dies after being dumped

The Ansonia Animal Shelter is looking for the person responsible of dumping a pregnant dog on Thursday night.

According to the shelter, a female pit bull mix with an unborn puppy was found in Ansonia. The puppy was stuck inside of the dog's abdomen.

Neither the mother or the puppy survived.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the animal shelter at 203-410-7716.

