Silver Alert canceled for missing Watertown teen

A Silver Alert issued for a missing Watertown teen was canceled early Saturday morning.

Watertown Police were asking for the public's help in searching for a missing teen Friday.

John "Jack" Phalon, 16, of Watertown went missing on Friday afternoon around 2 p.m.

He was last seen leaving his home on Concord Drive. Police consider Phalon to be endangered.

Watertown police said Phalon was found safe and unharmed, but police did not say where he was found.

Phalon is described as a while male, 6'1" and 160 pounds. Police did not have a description of what Phalon was last seen wearing.

He is a student at Holy Cross High School in Waterbury.

Copyright 2016 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.