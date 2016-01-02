Crews respond to reported house fire in New Haven

New Haven firefighters are on scene of an early morning house fire on the corner of Eastern and Marie streets.

Crews were called to the area just about 6 a.m. Saturday after reports of a house on fire in the area.

Firefighters arrived to find smoke and flames coming from a home in the area.

Fire officials said on person did need to be removed from the building, but their condition is unknown.

It appears crews had the fire under control a short time later.

