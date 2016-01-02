Crews respond to reported house fire in New Haven - WFSB 3 Connecticut

Crews respond to reported house fire in New Haven

Posted: Updated:
Photo courtesy of Brad Young via Twitter Photo courtesy of Brad Young via Twitter
NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) -

New Haven firefighters are on scene of an early morning house fire on the corner of Eastern and Marie streets.

Crews were called to the area just about 6 a.m. Saturday after reports of a house on fire in the area.

Firefighters arrived to find smoke and flames coming from a home in the area.

Fire officials said on person did need to be removed from the building, but their condition is unknown.

It appears crews had the fire under control a short time later.

Refresh this page and watch Eyewitness News for updates as they become available.

Copyright 2016 WFSB (Meredith Corporation).  All rights reserved.