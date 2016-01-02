Serious rollover crash reported on I-384

A serious, single car rollover crash has traffic backed up on Interstate 384 eastbound in Manchester.

The accident occurred between exits 3 and 4, according to the Department of Transportation.

Images sent in by eyewitnesses showed a vehicle that appeared to have rolled over several times and was heavily damage.

Officials have not said how many people were in the vehicle or how serious their injuries are.

The left lane of the highway is closed as crews work to investigate the crash and clear the wreckage.

