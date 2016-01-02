Donations collected for Bridgeport fire victims

Donations were being collected over the past two days for a New Year's Eve fire that left over 100 people in Bridgeport homeless.

Flames ripped through a condominium complex in the early morning hours on Thursday. Residents lost everything and many escaped with only the clothes on their backs.

Thousands of donations from community members were left at the Government Center in downtown Bridgeport to help provide relief for those that lost everything.

"Everything, everything, insurance card, nasal spray, important work documents," said Shkuntala Patel.

The Patel family lost everything when their Charles Street condo they've owned since 1992 was burned to the ground.

The fire left 140 others without a home as well.

"Scary, scary, we don't have any place to go. Where do we go now," Shkuntala questioned.

Although no one was injured, all 36 units were destroyed. The Patel's rushed to escaped with only their passports in tow.

"Jewelry too, money too because I keep for emergencies," Narendra said.

When community members learned about these resident's devastating loss, they stepped up to the plate. Thousands of items such as food, clothes, kitchen wear and toys were all donated.

"This just evolved from people saying, 'hey where can I donate' and us reaching out 'how can we get some food, how can we get some clothing,'" Bridgeport Mayor Joe Ganim said.

Victims from the fire came through to gather what they needed to get by, even furniture will be sent to some.

"We have more stuff than we can handle now, which is a blessing," Shkuntala said.

Within just two days, the outreach from residents turned into something extraordinary.

"Everybody stands with us," Narendra said.

Families will gather at a different location later in the week to pick up more items that were donated to them.

